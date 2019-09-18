UW receives more than $450,000 to drive regional dairy growth

UW-Madison is receiving more than $450,000 in federal funding for an initiative aiding farmers and businesses in Wisconsin to innovate and modernize the dairy industry.

Rep. Bryan Steil announced Wednesday UW-Madison will receive $454,392 in funding through the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives.

“Wisconsin’s dairy industry is a vital part of our state," said Steil. "It’s important to support our farmers who are working hard to stay in business despite low milk prices and limited access to international markets."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, (DBI) Initiatives support dairy businesses in the development, production, marketing and distribution of dairy products.

UW-Madison plans to create a formal, regional initiative called the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The region will consist of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and Illinois.

The DBIA will extend the existing relationships between different dairy groups.

UW-Madison expects the program will operate within three years.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the University of Tennessee will also be creating regional dairy business innovation centers.