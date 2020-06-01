UW regents consider student fees, room-and-board increases

University of Wisconsin System students would have to play more in fees and for room-and-board this year under a plan regents are considering.

The regents are scheduled to vote Thursday on a 2020-21 operating budget that calls for increasing student fees an average of $30 across the system's four-year schools. Room-and-board costs would go up an average of nearly $130 across the institutions.

UW-Oshkosh would see the biggest jump in fees at $60. UW-River Falls would see the biggest increase in room-and-board costs at $96.

Tuition for in-state undergraduates would remain frozen as per language in the current state budget.

