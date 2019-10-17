UW research program partners with Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association

The "All of Us" Research Program at UW-MAdison launched a partnership with Aaron Perry's Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association.

UW Health announced the partnership Thursday morning.

“Aaron Perry is an exceptional leader, so this partnership will be instrumental in our efforts to engage with and inform Madison’s African-American community about the benefits of the ‘All of Us’ Research Program,” said Dr. Elizabeth Burnside, co-principal investigator, “All of Us” – UW-Madison.

The "All of Us" Research Program is part of a nationwide effort to enroll one million or more people who will share information over time for use in health research studies. It hopes to advance medical discoveries and improve prevention and treatment for a variety of diseases.

Perry's Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association includes a Men's Wellness and a Men's Health and Education Center located in JP Hair Design on Madison's West Side.

"All of Us" participants are asked to share their electronic health record, answer questions through online surveys, have physical measurements taken and submit samples. People enrolled in the program will receive $25 after completing those steps.

“As founder and CEO of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, I’m in full support of the ‘All of Us’ program,” Perry said. “As someone who lives his daily life with a chronic health condition, I hope to encourage other black males to join this effort to help improve future health of our kids and our grandkids.”

For more information, including how to participate, visit

https://www.uwhealth.org/all-of-us-research-program/52683.