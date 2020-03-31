UW research receiving $1.5M grant for COVID-19

Researchers and community organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving funding from the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, according to a release on Tuesday morning.

The funding will provide up to $1.5 million in total awards, directing $750,000 to support community-led projects and $750,000 to support projects led by UW-Madison researchers, according to UW Health.

“Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Robert N. Golden, MD, dean of the School of Medicine and Public Health said. “The Wisconsin Partnership Program, which was created to improve the health of the people of Wisconsin, is eager to support the efforts of UW-Madison researchers and community organizations as they respond to this devastating public health crisis.”

Award amounts will range between $25,000 and $150,000, for a duration of up to 12 months.

Applications are due April 15 and awarded projects are expected to begin May 1. A future funding cycle for the COVID-19 Response Request for Proposals will be considered as the pandemic evolves.

"The COVID-19 Response Grant Program provides a strategic, flexible, rapid-response mechanism to support projects that aim to improve the health of the people of Wisconsin by lessening the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through scientific, medical or public health approaches and through community-led efforts, with a special emphasis on highly vulnerable populations," according to the release.

You can view the COVID-19 Response Request for Proposals here.

The exact number of awards will be determined based upon the merit of the proposals received and the funding amount requested by successful applicants, according to the release.