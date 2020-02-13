UW rowers find a great "Reason for Rowing"

The University of Wisconsin-Madison rowing team faced off against other schools, like Duke, Princeton, and Syracuse on Wednesday with the goal of raising $35,000 for neuroscience research.

The money raised in the Rowing for a Reason event was slated to help in the fight against pediatric brain cancer.

"Usually our training is for furthering our own interests, trying to get better as a team - but this combines that with a philanthropic aspect so it's really nice," senior Even Miller said.

This the fourth annual Connor's Erg Challenge, in honor of Robert Connor Dawes, who died from the disease at 18. He was a rower who was looking forward to following in his parents' footsteps as at UW-Madison.