UW still expects thousands of students to return to Madison this fall

No matter what the University of Wisconsin does about classes, UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank still expects to see thousands of students flocking back to Madison this fall.

In a blog post Monday, Blank laid out the UW System’s current plans for what will happen in the coming academic year as all UW campuses deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In it, she noted how many graduate students already live in the Wisconsin capital and that many undergrads will simply want to return to the city this fall, regardless if their classes will be in-person or online.

She also pointed out there are students who are required to be here for clinical, field, or laboratory training, and UW has formed a group to figure out how the university can provide those classes safely.

On the other hand, Blank added, other students won’t be able to come back. Some of them include international students, while others have underlying health conditions that would make it to risky for them to return.

To meet everyone’s needs, Blank says, the universities will likely offer “some hybrid mix of educational offerings” this fall. But, she adds, that semester won’t be the only affected by the pandemic.

“In short, it won’t be a normal semester next fall,” she says. “And let’s be clear, we’re not just talking about the fall semester. As we’re looking forward, we’re preparing for an entire academic year where concern over COVID-19 affects our educational programming.”

The decisions aren’t limited to where classes will be held. University officials will also have to find ways to practice social distancing in classrooms. Blank predicts that will require putting smaller classes in larger rooms, which will upset their normal schedules. They also need to come up with solutions for the residence halls and dining facilities.

“We will find a way through the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis. We certainly will offer a full educational program for students next year,” Blank continued.

A final decision for how UW will handle classes and housing is expected by the end of July. However, Blank says they will be provide updates periodically until then.

I want to acknowledge the frustration that this lack of certainty causes students and parents. We’re balancing everyone’s desire to plan for the fall with our need to provide a safe environment for our community.

