UW study finds stay-at-home order is flattening curve in Wisconsin

A study with the UW-Madison has found that social distancing and travel restrictions appear to be working to flatten the curve in Wisconsin.

Thomas Friedrich, professor of pathobiological sciences in the School of Veterinary Medicine, and his team at UW-Madison are tracking how the coronavirus changes, ever so slightly, as it moves from person to person.

After studying thousands of samples, Friedrich and his team say that it appears that most of the cases in Dane County came from parts of Europe, while cases in the Milwaukee area came from parts of Asia.

Friedrich concludes this is good news, because it shows that the 'Safer at Home' order is restricting the spread of the virus across Wisconsin - at least, between its two largest cities.

Friedrich also concluded, according to the UW-Madison:

- There is still no effective treatment for COVID-19, but promising early data on several approaches, but much more testing is needed before we know the effectiveness of each treatment.

- More than 80 vaccines are being produced and tested. While many are promising, it may be months if not more than a year before there is an effective preventive approach. Coronavirus does not undergo significant changes quickly, so when an effective vaccine is developed it should be effective from season to season, unlike the common flu which mutates frequently.

- People exposed to COVID-19 may develop varied levels of immunity to future infection, for an unknown duration of time.