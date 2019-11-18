UW study to try to get 4,000 to quit smoking in effort to find best treatment plan

A new UW study will try to get 4,000 people to quit smoking cigarettes, part of an effort to create an effective treatment plan for smokers across the country.

Breaking Addiction to Tobacco for Health 2, or BREATH 2, will do this by comparing current treatments to help people quit in clinic.

The university says UW-CTRI will partner with Aurora Health Care and UW Health. The program will contact patients of the two health care systems who are listed as smokers in electronic health records.

The university says BREATH 2 is the first experiment to compare two of the most effective treatment programs: varenicline (Chantix) and combination nicotine-replacement medications.

The study will then try to determine whether the treatments are enhanced by various types of counseling (in person, over the phone) or by taking medications before or after the treatment program.

According to the state of Wisconsin’s “Healthy Wisconsin” resource, More than 7,700 deaths in Wisconsin are linked to tobacco use or exposure each year.

According to Principal Investigator Dr. Tim Baker in a release:

“About 25 million smokers in America make a primary care visit each year… But only about five percent of smokers who try to quit use the cessation counseling and medication we know can help. In this study, we’ll reach out to them and offer these treatments.”