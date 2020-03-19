UW to offer students partial refunds for housing and dining

The University of Wisconsin will provide partial refunds for the cost of their housing and dining to all of its students who were forced to leave their respective campuses when they ended in-person classes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We recognize the tremendous upheaval this pandemic has inflicted on the lives of our students, and we appreciate their patience and their sacrifice,” UW System President Ray Cross said. “This reimbursement is the right thing to do.”

The move covers students at all of the UW System schools.

The prorated refunds will exclude what would have been Spring Break and is expected to be issued by the end of the semester, UW said. Because of the rules surrounding federal financial aid, the refunds cannot be rolled as a credit toward future semesters, it added.

UW System said it consulted with all of its Chancellors who agreed with the decision.

On Tuesday, UW-Madison announced it would not resume in-person classes at all for the rest of the semester, while UW-Platteville nixed face-to-face classes Thursday.

