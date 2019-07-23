UW undergrads competed among international elite at SpaceX contest

Undergraduate students from UW-Madison were among 21 teams to see whose designs for a transportation pod would make the fastest trip down a test track for the SpaceX Hyperloop competition.

The Badgerloop team competed in California on July 21 at the 4th annual SpaceX Hyperloop competition.

The students built a teardrop-shaped pod. Despite competition that included teams comprised of graduate students who worked on their pods full time as a focus of their research, Badgerloop impressed the judges with its ingenuity and perseverance.

“We are proud because we worked hard to build the best pod we could with the time we had and the people we had,” says Badgerloop operations director Emma Krueger. “The competition was stiff and we tried to make the most of our time with our advisors and responsible engineers.”

The direct-drive motor that propels the Badgerloop pod has a maximum speed of 7,000 revolutions per minute and its braking system needs to produce nearly 3Gs of deceleration. That’s about a third of the force that a fighter pilot experiences in a steep vertical dive, enough to make many civilians black out.

Unfortunately, Badgerloop students experienced a last-minute problem in the air compressor for the pod’s braking system, and that prevented the team from obtaining test-track clearance.

The fastest hyperloop pod came from Technical University of Munich. It achieved a top speed of 288 mph. Three other teams were also able to use the test track, including Delft Hyperloop, EPFL Hyperloop, and Swissloop.

The Badgerloop team is already looking forward to the 2020 contest.

“One member ‘joked’ that he had learned more this week than throughout his entire academic career,” says Krueger. “While that may not technically be true, our engineers and non-engineers alike learn and grow from experiences like this.”