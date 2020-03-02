UWM freshman, McFarland native missing for more than 2 weeks

UW-Milwaukee officials are still trying to locate a missing student who disappeared on Valentine’s Day.

UWM officials issued another appeal on Friday to find Sean Baek.

They said they “conducted an exhaustive search, both physical and electronic, on campus and in the community,” but turned up no information that led to finding the 18-year-old from McFarland.

Officials said in a news released they continue to follow up on leads with help from the Milwaukee Police Department.

UWM police are in contact with Baek’s family amid the investigation.

“As you can imagine, this is a difficult time for his family, and they have our utmost sympathy,” said officials. “It is still our hope that Sean will be found.”

Police said an investigation revealed Baek and another student were using LSD. They said the other student had a bad reaction and Baek ran from the Cambridge Commons Hall around 1:25 a.m. Feb. 14.

A witness said they saw someone running toward the river at roughly the same time. Meanwhile, police said Baek sent a text to a family member at 1:20 a.m., stating: “I love you guys. I am sorry.”

Four days after his disappearance, NBC15 spoke with Baek’s mother and friends. They are concerned about his health. He is a Type 1 diabetic and wears an insulin pump, which needs to be refilled every couple of days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UWM police 414-229-4627 or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7211.