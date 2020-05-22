UWPD: 2 young men confess to 21 graffiti taggings across campus

UW-Madison Police say they have finally caught two young men who confessed to 21 separate graffiti taggings made across campus over the last six months.

In an incident report Friday, the UW-Madison Police Department says taggings first appeared in December of 2019 on campus buildings, and continued to appear over the following months.

The graffiti did not seem to target any specific groups or identities, police say, but all appeared to follow a similar style.

That style, combined with a tip from a Shoreood Hills police officer, led UWPD to the first suspect, Samuel Schumann, 19 of Madison.

Schumann confessed to 21 of the taggings. UWPD then found the second suspect, Roman Pickens, 19 of Monona, who also confessed to the taggings. Neither person is affiliated with the university.

Schumann faces 19 counts of misdemeanor graffiti, while Pickens faces eight counts of misdemeanor graffiti, as well as eight counts of felony bail jumping, UW police say.

Investigators are looking for another suspect who may be involved in the taggings. If you have any information, UWPD ask you contact them at (608) 264-2677.

