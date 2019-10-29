UWPD, Madison police partner to create new officer position

The UW-Madison police department is partnering with Madison police to create a new community officer position.

According to a release Tuesday, UWPD said the position is meant to bridge the gap between school and city safety.

“I often receive questions from students and parents who are confused – understandably so – about where and why jurisdictional boundaries exist between the two police departments and how they impact police response and process,” UWPD chief Kristen Roman said in the release.

UWPD says the officer would liaise with students in the Langdon St., lower State St. and 600 University Ave. corridor. This area is bordered by Lake Mendota, Lake Street, Gorham Street and Wisconsin Ave.

In an interview with NBC15, the chief said that the UWPD has “been working for some time, for the last few years, to increase our visibility, our engagement, and our service to our students who live just off campus."

