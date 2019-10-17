UWPD collaboration brings new technology to detect weapons at large-scale events

Next Spring, the next level of security at UW-Madison events will be used where people will not need to wait, take off jackets and belts, or be pat-down.

On Thursday. UW-Madison Police Department announced an agreement was signed with Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. They will be beta testing the next-generation of weapons detection technology to campus.

“At UW-Madison, the safety and security of our campus is a top priority,” said Kristen Roman, UWPD Chief of Police. “We’re excited about testing this technology, as we’re always trying to find options that could keep our community even more safe. We hope this will be a great tool for us to use in our already well-equipped toolbox, when it comes to event security.”

The new technology is called HEXWAVE. According to UWPD Public Information Officer Marc Lovicott, it uses low-power, 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence to detect and identify weapons. It also finds other threats and anomalies without obstructing the movement of large crowds. The system can be concealed in existing structures, so fans will not be aware scanning is occurring.

“It is a privilege to work with such a well-established and respected institution like UW-Madison and its police department,” said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. “Such cooperation will help us to advance our own knowledge about the security expected by our citizens and the law enforcement professionals entrusted with their safety. We are proud of have the opportunity to contribute and draw upon the UW-Madison Police Department’s expertise.”

The screening technology comes at no-cost to UWPD or UW-Madison, as this is part of a beta testing program so both parties can learn more about the screening process.Other arenas and sites across the country have also entered into agreements to test HEXWAVE.

According to Liberty Defense, HEXWAVE detects both metallic and non-metallic weapons.