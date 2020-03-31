UWPD investigating homicide after man and woman found in ditch at Arboretum

The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating the deaths of two individuals who were found early Tuesday morning at the university's Arboretum.

According to police, a jogger found the man and woman lying in a ditch around 6:30 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital where that person later died.

UWPD has not released the name of either victim.

Police said they are treating this as a homicide investigation.

No information about how the victims died or about a potential suspect has been released.

UWPD is currently asking people to avoid the Arboretum as its investigation continues.

Anyone with information about their deaths is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.