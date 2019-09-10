UWPD rescues kitten from campus fountain

A kitten is at the Dane County Humane Society after UW-Madison Police officers rescued it from a fountain on campus.

According to UW-Madison Police Department spokesman Marc Lovicott, the stray kitten needed to be rescued from the UW-Madison College of Engineering around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police received the call after several people tried to get the kitten out of the fountain, but were unable to reach the kitten.

Lovicott said the officers used a net to rescue the kitten. The feline is at the Dane County Humane Society and does not have any injuries from its ordeal.

