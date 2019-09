The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department shared their own statistics following the home opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday.

The department issued 22 citations — 19 underage — 30 ejections along with 11 paramedic and 24 first aid calls. Two were taken by ambulance and 8 were taken to detox, according to the department Facebook page.

Included in the statistics were 8 people with a BAC of .20 or higher.