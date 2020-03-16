UW's Alvarez releases open letter to Badger fans on coronavirus

“It goes without saying that we are living in highly unusual times these days,” he said. “At a time when we are normally cheering our Badger student-athletes on in postseason competitions or preparing for spring sports to ramp up, we are instead dealing with a level of uncertainty that many of us have never experienced.”

In his letter, Alvarez also included a list of events so far canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

He explained that the cancellations of sporting events was especially difficult because the players and coaches “pour their hearts and souls” into their games.

“It's a shame it had to end this way for some of them,” he said.

Alvarez congratulated all of the teams for their outstanding performances during the season.

“Last, but certainly not least, we are thinking of you and your families. You support our programs through thick and thin and we will always be appreciative of that fact. We will get through all of this together,” he concluded. “Be safe.”

