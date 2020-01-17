UW's Jonathan Taylor pens touching goodbye to Badger fans

Wisconsin star running back Jonathan Taylor, who recently announced he's entering the NFL draft, said goodbye to Badger fans Friday morning in a post that started with a story about him doing something everyone at home rarely saw: failing.

He recounted how the very first time his number was called and the very first time the ball was thrown to him, he dropped it. Embarrassed as he was (it was a nationally televised game, after all), the support he received as soon as everyone huddled up was even more important.

The All-American back used that moment to exemplify how supported he felt his entire time in Madison, including now when he’s about to take the biggest step of his life. He went on to say when he announced he planned to leave UW early, he expected some blowback. Instead, what he received were a ton of thank you’s.

But, throughout the long post, published on theplayerstribune.com, Taylor’s message was simple:

“My message is this: You shouldn’t be thanking me. I should be thanking you, Badger Nation,” Taylor said. “You gave me a chance, and I hope that I repaid your faith in me.”

Number 23 called his coming to Wisconsin, “the opportunity of a lifetime” and said he’s picked up friends and life lessons that will stick with him long after he’s gone. He noted many of things that make Madison special, including how the fans kept their eyes on the team’s success and not all the national attention he was receiving, “everyone in Madison gets it, you know?”

But, Taylor also gave a special shout out to Doolittles Woodfire Grill.

“I’m going to miss going there with my boys and chopping it up after the big wins (and even the losses). That was our spot,” he recalled.

So, before Taylor heads off to bigger and better days, he took one last chance to tell the entire Badger Nation they don’t need to be thanking him, he should be thanking them.

“That’s really the beautiful thing about Madison. Everyone believes in one another.”

