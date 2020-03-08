Umbrellas Up Monday - Rainy start to the workweek

Umbrellas up - Monday is looking like a wet, soggy day!

A storm system and cold front will swing through the area and bring in a round of widespread light to moderate rain on Monday. Here's how Monday could play out.

��☔️ RAINY MONDAY ☔️��



Widespread rain will develop late Monday morning and continue through most of the day. The Monday afternoon/evening commute will be sloppy. Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.5-1.0". Here's how the rain could play out on Monday. pic.twitter.com/hcAptIxGh2 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 8, 2020

Rain will start to spread from north to south across the area Monday morning. Rain probably won't make the jump over the WI-IL border until after 6 a.m. Madison will likely start to see rain fall between 9 and 11 a.m.

Light to moderate rain could cover most of the area as early as lunchtime. Widespread rain will continue through the afternoon. The afternoon/evening commute will sloppy and wet. Falling rain will reduce your visibility and make roadways wet and slick.

The rain will start to wrap up from west to east across the area late Monday evening into Monday night. Most of the widespread rain will likely be east of the area by midnight on Tuesday.

If the rain lingers longer than expected, freezing drizzle and snow could mix in with the rain Monday night into first thing Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals Monday through Monday night will likely range from 0.5-1.0" . With a frozen ground and all the melting snow over the last several days, minor flooding could be a problem in spots.

Rainfall Totals Monday through Monday night likely will likely range from 0.5-1.0". Places closer to the WI-IL border will likely be closer to an inch, while places towards central Wisconsin will likely be closer to 0.5"



Here's a rainfall potential model comparison. pic.twitter.com/7wXgbBtELL — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 8, 2020

This is a sign spring is coming - southern Wisconsin is included in the Storm Prediction Center's general thunderstorm outlook on Monday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Monday, mainly from Madison to the southeastern corner of the state. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible where any thunderstorms develop. Severe weather is not expected on Monday.

Isn't this a sign of spring...



Parts of southern Wisconsin are included in Monday's general thunderstorm outlook. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Monday, mainly from Madison to the southeastern corner of the state!



��⚡️ NO SEVERE WEATHER ��⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9Az2tgcnq8 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 8, 2020

The active weather pattern will continue through the rest of the work week.

Active Weather Week Ahead...



Monday - 100% Chance of rain ����️☔️



Tue. Night - Wed. - Rain/Mix likely. Slushy snowfall accumulations possible Wed. morning. No major travel impacts. ��❄️



Thursday - Scattered Rain Showers ��️



Next Weekend - Low chance of rain and/or snow pic.twitter.com/GRNzH6qjKL — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 8, 2020

Another upper-level storm system will likely bring in a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. There is chance slushy roads could slow you down Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s on Wednesday, so widespread travel impacts are not expected.

A cold front will bring in a chance of rain late Thursday into Thursday night.

An umbrella and the NBC15 Weather Authority App will come in handy this week!

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android