Umbrellas Up: Wet last weekend of 2019

Get your rain gear ready! The last weekend of 2019 will be wet.

A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain to southern Wisconsin this weekend. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1.5" plus. Places west of Madison could see close to 2" of rain. The heaviest rain this weekend will fall Saturday night.

A strong storm system will bring in multiple rounds of rain this weekend. The rain will likely transition to snow early next week.



Weekend Rainfall Totals: 0.5-1.5"+ (Heaviest rain falls Sat. night)



Weekend Snowfall Totals: 0.0"



The rain will likely transition to snow early next week. Light snowfall accumulations between 1-2" of snow will be possible Monday through Tuesday of next week.

This winter storm will dump heavy snow across parts of MN, ND, SD and NE. This is where Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect. The snow will likely cause major travel headaches for holiday travelers returning home this weekend.

Widespread rain will likely develop this afternoon. Another round of widespread rain will develop this evening and overnight. The heaviest rain will likely be east of the area by sunrise on Sunday.

Here's how one forecast model has this weekend unfolding.

Here's how this weekend could unfold, according to one forecast model.



You'll need an umbrella this weekend and the NBC15 Weather Authority app. There is a Live Radar layer in the app that will keep you ahead of the rain this weekend. Free download: https://www.nbc15.com/apps

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. The forecast high on Sunday in Madison is 57 degrees. This would break the record high for December 29. The record high is 54 degrees (1984). Keep in mind, the average high is 27 degrees.

The weather will quiet down as we make the jump into 2020. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s by midnight on Wednesday.

New Year's Day looks mostly sunny and warm, at least for this time of year.