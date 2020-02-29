Uncertain future for Cazenovia's annual polar plunge

People in Cazenovia celebrated their 20th annual polar plunge Saturday to raise money for cancer, but it might be their last. Organizers said it is hard to find the volunteers they need to keep up with the growing event.

For 19 years, people in Cazenovia and surrounding communities have braved the icy water to raise money for Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination (GRACE) and the American Cancer Society.

"You know, if they find a cure in a week, maybe what we donated helped," said Teri Benning, the organizer.

Benning started the event two decades ago.

"It started in memory of a young Cazenovia mother that lost her battle to cancer," Benning explained.

Since then, she has watched the community rally around her cause every year.

"We might have had 15 or 20 people the first year," Benning remembered.

However, the growing event has become much harder to handle.

"It's a lot of work, a lot of commitment by people and we just don't have the people that we need anymore," Benning explained.

Benning said it gets tougher every year to find enough volunteers, so the 2020 polar plunge is her last year.

Still, about 50 people took the plunge Saturday to celebrate what might be their last chance to participate. Many who jumped have a personal connection.

"Shelley Born. Roy [her husband] coaches for Baraboo, the girls basketball team, so we're jumping for her," said Brodie Tyler, who has jumped in the polar plunge for five years.

Even those who did not jump donated or bid on auction items to help the cause.

"If everyone does just a little, together we can do big things," Benning said.

The future of the polar plunge is uncertain, but many hope this is not really the end.

"I wish they'd keep going, hopefully somebody will step up and take it over," Tyler said.

The amount of money raised Saturday has not been counted yet. Over the last two decades, the polar plunge has raised $350,000.