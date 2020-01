A $100,000 lottery ticket sold near Appleton, Wis. is about to expire if the winner does not claim their prize, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The All or Nothing lottery ticket was sold in Menasha at the Citgo AV Food Mart on Racine St. on July 21, 2019.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the winning ticket must be claimed in person at their offices in Madison or Milwaukee, or by mail, by this Friday.

Learn more on the state lottery’s website.