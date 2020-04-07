Uncommon Election Day draws social media responses from state leaders

Wisconsin political leaders are not keeping quiet on social media on Election Day. Both sides of the aisle shared messages of support and disappointment at the in-person voting held in the state.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes took to Twitter and expressed his frustration with the political back-and-forth by leaders in the state legislature.

His tweet read: “Good morning and welcome to the Sh-- Show! Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo. Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint!”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos spent the morning as a poll worker in Racine County. He posted several images to his Facebook page wearing personal protective equipment with this caption: “Working the polls in Racine County today. An impressive amount of planning and organization went into ensuring everyone can safely exercise their right to vote.”

Governor Tony Evers also sent out tweets about the election today asking Wisconsinites to stay as safe as possible.

One tweet read: "Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election."

