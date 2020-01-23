Unconscious resident rescued from Town of Sun Prairie fire

A Town of Sun Prairie resident is recovering from their injuries after they were rescued from fire Wednesday night.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said the fire was called in at 10:42 p.m. for a home on the 5000 block of County Road VV. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the basement and first floor.

Garrison says initially it was reported all occupants were outside, but as crews entered the building they found a person unconscious inside. They were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

Once the person was removed from the home, Garrison says there was a quick knock down of the fire.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army assisted the displaced residents.

Damage to the building is estimated between $5,000 and $10,000.