Unemployment relief test for Evers, Republican lawmakers

Gov. Tony Evers is pushing the Republican-controlled Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits in the wake of soaring applications.

The call comes less than a year after Republicans refused to eliminate the waiver and now it will be an early test of how well Evers and the GOP can work together in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses, chambers of commerce and others that typically align with Republicans are urging swift and decisive action to help employees who are finding themselves suddenly jobless and struggling to get by.

Republican legislative leaders haven't said whether they will support the waiver.