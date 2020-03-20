Union nurses share medical supply shortage, staffing concerns

Gov. Tony Evers is taking steps to help improve health care workers' access to personal protective equipment. That includes asking the federal government to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure a steady stream of facemasks, gloves, gowns and other protective items from the SNS is being delivered to states.

SEIU Wisconsin State Council, a union which includes health care employees, held a virtual press conference in which nurses shared what it’s like at the front lines.

Jennifer Aumanstal is an employee with St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and has spent twelve years as a nurse. She says she was exposed to a SSM Health physician who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I worry about what’s going to happen as more and more people get exposed and get sick,” Aumanstal said.

Many health care workers are worried about a lack of medical supplies, including protective gear like N-95 respirator masks.

“We currently have a supply of masks that we can use but there’s also some lack of understanding to what masks people can use,” added Aumanstal.

She says hospitals are also dealing with short staffing.

“I can’t tell you how many test messages I’ve gotten from work in the past week saying we need two extra nurses to come in,” said Aumanstal. “We’ve been working short, I want to say, for at least a year and a half.”

Aumanstal says many health care professionals feel a sense of obligation to help meet the need.

“We are coming to work to do the job that we feel called to do and that is to take care of other people,” she added.

