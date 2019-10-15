United Airlines debuts new aircraft on Madison flights

The Dane County Regional Airport will be a part of the inaugural service of a new United Airlines aircraft.

The Bombardier CRJ-550 will be making its debut from Madison on Oct. 27.

“We are excited that United continues to show support for our passenger’s in-flight experience with more comfort and amenities,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. "Groundbreaking additions like this are what make a trip from Madison all about the journey.”

The aircraft is the world's first two cabin, 50-seat plane. It has 10 first-class, 20 economy-plus, and 20 regular economy seating.A self-serve refreshment center for United First passengers offers a variety of snacks and beverages. In addition, every customer will be able to bring a roller bag on board.

“We are excited that United will use this state-of-the-art aircraft for our customers traveling to and from Dane County,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Having an airline that continues to show support of our airport helps make Dane County a world-class destination to live and work.”