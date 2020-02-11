United Way 211 connects people in need with resources and assistance

United Way 211 is a free hotline that connects people in need to resources that will help them navigate difficult situations.

When someone calls 2-1-1 from Dane County, they will be connected with someone from the local call center. Specialists connect callers with free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services.

Feb. 11 is National 211 Day, and to help spread awareness, United Way 211 Director Rachel Gundacker joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about how the program works in our area.

