United Way Blackhawk launches action fund, kicks it off with $100,000

The United Way Blackhawk region has created an action fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and went ahead and its board of directors have already seeded it with $100,000 from its emergency funds.

The agency’s President and EO Mary Fanning-Penny made the announcement Monday. She explained that the crisis is already weighing heavily on non-profits, increasing demand for their services while they lose revenue from closures and cancellations and a decline of volunteerism.

"The very groups we rely upon to provide critical services are understaffed, under resourced, and may not be able to respond in the way our communities need them to,” she added.

A non-profit does not need to be a current United Way partner to receive money from the Action Fund. A list of qualifications is available on the United Way's website.

At the time of the announcement, the community had already given more than $30,000 to the fund.

The agency says 100 percent of the money donated will be used to battle coronavirus and no administration fees will be taken from them. Donations can be made online, with a text message, or by check.

Online donations can be made at LiveUnitedBR.org

To donate by text, send the message GiveCovid to 41444.

Checks should be made payable to United Way Blackhawk Region’s Action Fund and sent to PO Box 2780, Janesville, WI 53547

“Now is the time to double down for our community. Contributing to this Action Fund is one meaningful and collaborative way to direct dollars where they’re needed most and will be stewarded responsibly,” United Way Blackhawk Region’s Board Chair Al Hulick said.

The United Way says it has been on the front lines of the crisis and the Blackhawk Region is prepared to help the communities hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.

