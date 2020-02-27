United Way invests more than $19 million to address Dane Co. needs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The United Way of Dane County will be investing millions into the community to help maximize the potential for everyone in Dane County.

The organization announced $19,167,099 is being used in community programs on Thursday. This comes after the United Way exceeded its 2019 campaign goal of $18.3 million.

“I’m humbled to have led this campaign knowing how much good will be done as a result of the investments,” says Dave Orr, United Way Campaign Chair. “ I’m consistently impressed by the role United Way plays in bringing our community and various agencies together to tackle Dane County’s toughest issues.”

The organization broke down the investments as follows:


  • Roughly $10.2 million to address the community’s greatest needs through Agenda for Change
  • Nearly $2.8 million in services to connect people with resources, bolster other non-profits, and volunteer experiences.
  • Approximately $6.2 million in causes donors choose and distribution to federation groups.

 