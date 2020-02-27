United Way invests more than $19 million to address Dane Co. needs

The United Way of Dane County will be investing millions into the community to help maximize the potential for everyone in Dane County.

The organization announced $19,167,099 is being used in community programs on Thursday. This comes after the United Way exceeded its 2019 campaign goal of $18.3 million.

“I’m humbled to have led this campaign knowing how much good will be done as a result of the investments,” says Dave Orr, United Way Campaign Chair. “ I’m consistently impressed by the role United Way plays in bringing our community and various agencies together to tackle Dane County’s toughest issues.”

The organization broke down the investments as follows:

