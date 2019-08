Hundreds of volunteers will be going out into the Dane County community to support neighbors in need on Tuesday, August 20.

United Way of Dane County's campaign kickoff event in 2018. Photo: Eric Baillies

The community kickoff event is at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond. It is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. August 20. There will be family-friendly volunteer projects that help tackle Dane County's toughest challenges.

