United Way of Dane County, after helping flood victims, launches campaign

United Way of Dane County played a crucial role in helping flood victims one year ago.

This Tuesday, the group officially launched their ‘Champions for Change’ campaign.

United Way partners with more than 100 organizations across our area to help people with a variety of things, from housing, food, jobs and education.

"This is the great event that brings together thousands of people that want to do more good for Dane County,” says Renee Moe, president of United Way of Dane County.

The event runs through 6:30 p.m. at the Duck Pond.



