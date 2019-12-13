United announces direct flights to D.C.

A new way to get to Washington, D.C. is coming. On Friday, United Airlines announced it will begin twice-daily flights to the nation’s capital starting next May.

“United Airlines continues to show support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the travelers of Wisconsin” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This serves as a great route to reach our nation’s capital, as well as the international destinations beyond it.”

Passengers will be scheduled to take off either at 8:15 a.m. or 12:48 p.m. and the flights will take two hours. Accounting for time zones, that means the planes will be expected to land at Dulles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. and 4:03 p.m. Eastern Time.

Flights back to Madison will depart Dulles at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., but with switch to Central Time, passengers’ watches will show only approximately 90 minutes passed before touchdown, arriving at 1:50 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

“This new non-stop destination to Dulles connects us to another one of United’s largest hubs,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “This new flight will bring the residents of south central Wisconsin numerous east coast flights on United, as well as destinations throughout Europe”

Even though, the routes won’t begin until May 8, 2020, flyers can begin buying tickets on Saturday.

According to the Madison Airport website, Delta currently runs direct routes to D.C. from Madison as well. However, those planes touch down at Reagan National Airport.

United also runs routes to Charlotte, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco.

