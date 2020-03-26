UnitedHealth Group pledges $50 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

UnitedHealth Group announced Thursday that it will invest an initial $50 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to support those most directly impacted by the outbreak, including health care workers, seniors, and people experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.

The Minnesota-based company said funding will also aid hard-hit states, including New York, New Jersey, Washington, California, Florida, and other states as the virus spreads across the country.

Through several national and local partnerships that will be announced in the coming weeks, UnitedHealth Group and the United Health Foundation will invest approximately:



$30 million in efforts to protect and support health care workers.



$10 million to support states where COVID-19 is having an outsized impact, starting with New York, New Jersey, Washington, California and Florida.



$5 million to address social isolation among seniors.



$5 million to provide care and support for people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness.

"As this unprecedented public health emergency rapidly evolves, we must take bold actions to support those in need and combat the COVID-19 virus," said CEO Dave Wichmann. "This initial investment of $50 million will support that effort as we continue to mobilize the full strength of our resources, deep clinical expertise, and compassionate team to deliver the best care for patients, support our members and care providers, and deliver innovative solutions that will benefit the entire health care system."

The company said it is also organizing and matching employee donations dollar-for-dollar to support the COVID-19 response efforts.

"We are partnering with leading industry and non-profit organizations to ensure resources are deployed quickly and effectively to accelerate the efforts to fight COVID-19 and provide support for those most impacted by this global health crisis," Wichmann said.