UnityPoint Health - Meriter collecting Halloween candy for service members

A local health care provider is collecting Halloween candy to those who bravely serve the Untied States.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter announced they will be collecting excess candy for Operation Gratitude on Tuesday.

“Moderation is a key part of a healthy lifestyle,” said Rachel Lewandowski, pediatric Physician Assistant at the UnityPoint Health – Meriter – West Washington Clinic. “This is a great opportunity for kids to get out and enjoy the holiday with their friends and neighbors but avoid some of that excess sugar.”

Meriter is collecting candy at its West Washington Avenue clinic during normal business hours on Nov. 1, 4, 5, and 6. Children who donate their candy will get a goody bag and be entered to win a family four-pack to the Madison Children’s Museum. All candy pieces donated must be unopened.

Operation Gratitude Gratitude is a non-profit organization that annually sends 100,000 care packages filled with snacks, entertainment items and personal letters of appreciation to service members.