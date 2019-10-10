UnityPoint Health - Meriter expands child psychiatric care

UnityPoint Health Meriter is stepping up their care for children in need of mental health services. They had the grand opening for their new 20,000 sq foot facility on Mental Health Awareness Day.

Their new space at 8102 Wellness Way, Madison is dedicated entirely to children ages 6 - 18. This is the only child psychiatric in patient and out patient center in Dane County, according to Dr. Katie Schmitt.

Schmitt is the Director of Child Adolescent Psychiatry. She says the project took around a year to complete and will help children across the state.

“We’ve had overwhelming support throughout this process, and we’re thrilled to finally open the doors," Sue Erickson, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Meriter said.

The new space includes a classroom, yoga facility, outdoor walking track, kitchen, and group spaces. They went from 20 beds for patients to 30.

“For so long we’ve had to ask families to wait for life-saving care. Soon, we can say ‘yes’ to more kids,” said Schmitt. “We will not only help more children and teens, we can do so in a brighter space dedicated to their total wellness.”