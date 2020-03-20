UnityPoint Health - Meriter updates visitor restrictions

UnityPoint Health – Meriter is further restricting hospital visitors, due to COVID-19, in order to protect patients, staff, visitors and the community.

"The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time. Our goal is to protect our patients, staff and the community," according to UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

Effective Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m., all routine visiting at the hospitals and clinics will be restricted "until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community," according to a statement by UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

All adult patients will have no visitors during this time.

Pediatric Patients/NICU may have two support people. Birth Center (Triage, Labor and Delivery and the Family Center) may have one support person.

End of Life patients are allowed visitors, as long as they are i coordination with the nursing team, according to UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

In all cases, a visitor will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Additionally, children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.