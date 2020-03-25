UnityPoint Health- Meriter now accepting masks, hand sanitizer donations

UnityPoint Health- Meriter is now accepting donations from the community to help secure Personal Protective Equipment and supplies to meet the needs of health care providers, staff, and patients.

They announced three key ways the community can offer their support on Wednesday.

At this time, UnityPoint Health-Meriter says they have adequate supplies but are being proactive to be prepared.

ITEMS REQUESTED

They are seeking N95 masks, 1860S - size small, 1860 - size small, 1870, and hand sanitizer donations.

They will accept handmade masks. UnityPoint Health-Meriter does not have a clinical need for hand-sewn masks at this time, and they may be used in other areas in their organization and the community.

CLICK HERE FOR MASK INSTRUCTIONS

DONATIONS

There is a critical need for blood donations. Visit the American Red Cross website to make an appointment for a donation.

People are also able to give a financial donation to the COVID-19 Compassion fund to support the well-being of its team members.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND HYGEINE

A big way for people to help out is to “flatten the curve” and stop the virus from spreading. That can be done by adhering to social distancing and washing hands.

