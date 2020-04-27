UnityPoint Health CEO steps down

The president and CEO of UnityPoint Health is stepping down to purse other opportunities, according to a press release Monday.

The release said Kevin Vermeer is stepping down effective April 30, 2020, after more than 20 years of service to UnityPoint Health.

Sue Thompson, MS, BSN, senior vice president of Integration and Optimization and CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care, will serve as interim CEO as a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

"As UnityPoint Health continues to confront the COVID-19 crisis, the organization remains dedicated to serving our patients and community," the press release said.

Before assuming the role of CEO more than four years ago, Vermeer served in various regional and system leadership roles, including as CFO in the Waterloo and Quad Cities regions and as CFO and then chief strategy officers of the System.

Thompson has more than 30 years of extensive leadership experience at UnityPoint Health in regional operations and clinical performance improvement, according to hospital officials. Most recently, she has played an integral part in UnityPoint's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"UnityPoint Health's top priority has always been-and continues to be-providing high-quality care to our patients and communities," said Thompson. "That commitment is unwavering in this extraordinary moment. I'm proud to work alongside such a dedicated team of healthcare providers and staff across the Midwest. Together we are committed to serving our patients and keeping our communities healthy."

The UnityPoint Board of Directors will launch an extensive national search for a permanent CEO over the coming months.