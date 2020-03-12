UnityPoint Health releases new visitor restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

UnityPoint Health – Meriter has released updated restrictions for visitors at its hospitals.

All Other Areas of the Hospital: Only 1 visitor/support person per patient room.

All visitors/support people must be in good health (no fever, runny nose or cough during the last 7 days) and must be 16 years of age or older (including siblings).

We strongly encourage visitors/support people to remain the same within a 24-hour period.

All visitors/support people should wash and sanitize hands upon entering and exiting a patient’s room. Cover your cough with a tissue or your sleeve.

There is no limit to the number of visitors at the bedside of someone near end-of-life, as long as those visitors are symptom-free.

VISITING GROUPS

Allowed: Group meetings, gatherings or tours of 50 people or less

Suspended: Group meetings, gatherings or tours of more than 50 people

PATIENT GROUPS

Suspended: Scheduled patient groups (such as classes, therapies, wellness and support groups) for patients age 60 and over. Other groups may be canceled on a case-by-case basis.