UnityPoint announces furloughs and will cut some workers' hours

UnityPoint Health plans to cut some employees’ hours and furlough others as it copes with the coronavirus pandemic, which has put a hold on some of the medical services it provides.

According to the health provider, it has already cut elective services, delayed or deferred all capital projects, and reduced unnecessary spending. Additionally, beyond the staffing changes, UnityPoint will be cutting executive salaries by 15 percent.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” the company’s President and CEO Kevin Vermeer said. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible.

According to UnityPoint’s statement, administrative, support, ancillary, and clinical employees face a “short-term, limited reduction of hours.” Workers in departments that are not operating at capacity or are being closed altogether will be furloughed or see their hours cut as well.

“Our people have been and will continue to be our focus,” Vermeer said. “We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a healthcare provider.”

UnityPoint added it plans to continue providing benefits to affected employees as well as financial assistance where applicable.

