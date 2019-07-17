University Avenue reopens in Middleton

The University Avenue construction project is now completed in Middleton.

The $1.5 million project began in April, spanning from Cayuga Court to Park Street in the City of Middleton. The street reopened Wednesday morning. It was originally scheduled to be completed July 4, but weather conditions delayed the project.

The project repaired water and sewer lines, replaced traffic signals, improved the Parmenter Street intersection, add new concrete curbs, and asphalt pavement.

“As Dane County grows, it is important that we continue upgrading our roads to maintain public safety,” said County Executive Parisi. “These improvements to University Avenue mean safer travel for drivers and pedestrians and a more robust infrastructure for Dane County moving forward.”

Dane County and the City of Middleton funded the roadway improvements.

The opening completes Dane County’s joint venture with the City of Middleton to reconstruct portions of University Avenue. In 2017, the eastern portion of University Avenue from Park Street to Allen Boulevard underwent construction.

The city is scheduled to take over jurisdiction of the road in November.

