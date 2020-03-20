University Hospital, American Center update visitor restriction guidelines

Starting Saturday, March 21, University Hospital and the American Center are implementing enhanced visitor guidelines.

These guidelines are part of UW Health’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and well being of patients, staff, and care providers as they navigate the COVID-19 situation.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, no inpatient visitors will be allowed, except for healthcare decision-makers and visitors of end-of-life patients, according to UW Health.

There will be no visitors for clinic appointments. The only exception is, "One support person can accompany a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient," according to UW Health.

Healthcare decision-makers, support persons and visitors of end-of-life patients who are currently experiencing or recently experienced any acute respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, are not permitted, according to UW Health.

These changes do not impact visitor guidelines at American Family Children’s Hospital, which allows two primary support people.