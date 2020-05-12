University students fear paying for empty apartments, while uncertain about return to campus

University students grapple with their apartment leases, as a return to campus in the fall remains up in the air.

Brady Bergum planned to move out of his parents’ house to spend his junior year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He signed a lease for an off-campus apartment before the coronavirus pandemic took learning virtual.

He said, “[My roommates and I] ran into a situation where we have a lease, but if they go to online format [in the fall], we don't need to necessarily live there because there's no point to. That's what the whole reason of the apartment was for, was to go to in-person classes.”

Bergum shared an email he said came from his new landlord JSM Properties. According to the conversation, the landlord denied his request to drop the lease.

JSM Properties wrote to NBC15 News:

"We continue to monitor the COVID 19 responses of the University of Wisconsin, City of Madison, State of Wisconsin and Federal Government for their guidance and financial assistance to everyone during this time.

As of today our position to your initial question is unchanged, we anticipate the University will continually modify/change their approach to curriculum and other aspects of their day to day operations over the next 6-18 months. Any actions taken by the University will not affect leases with the landlord. Leases continue to be in full effect."

According to the Tenant Resource Center, which serves both tenants and landlords, all leases for tenancy in Wisconsin can be broken. Matt Kozlowski, the center’s finance director, pointed to state law that says the tenant must pay rent and be responsible for other obligations of the lease until the landlord finds someone else.

“When you’re breaking a lease before you've even moved in, the landlord has time to try and advertise, find someone else and get someone in the unit,” Kozlowski said. “That does mean, though, that the landlord has to do the things on their side to try to rent, so they can’t just sit there and not ever advertise the unit.”

Students are waiting until July for an announcement on whether they’ll be learning virtually next year.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is a resource for anyone with questions about state laws on leasing. Information on how to reach them is below:

2811 Agriculture Drive, PO Box 8911 Madison, WI 53708-8911

Email: DATCPHotline@wi.gov

Website: datcp.wi.gov

(800) 422-7128 TTY: (608) 224-5058