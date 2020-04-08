Unofficial turnout numbers released by Wisconsin counties, cities

Some Wisconsin clerks are releasing initial turnout numbers from Tuesday's spring primary, that went on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In Madison, the city clerk tweeted early Wednesday morning that turnout sits at 87,552 ballots, with 61,279 of those being absentee. That's just over 50.3 percent turnout.

Unofficial @CityofMadison turnout numbers (with additional absentees pending until 4/13): 87,552 ballots. 50.3%



Absentees counted today: 61,279



April 2016 turnout: 66%#MadisonVotes2020 #MadisonWI — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) April 8, 2020

This number is unofficial, because absentee ballots postmarked on or before April 7 will still be counted if they get to the clerk's office by Monday, April 13.

For reference, turnout in Madison for the April 2016 election was 66 percent.

65,997 of the 87,890 absentees we issued for the Spring Election were returned to be counted at the polls on Election Day. That leaves 21,893 absentees outstanding. If postmarked no later than today and delivered to our office by 4 pm Monday, they'll be counted at Canvass. — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) April 8, 2020

In Rock County, the county clerk shared that over 9,600 voters cast their ballots in person at the polls Tuesday, and over 32,000 votes so far either came from absentee ballots or early voting.

“Running an election during a pandemic is definitely an interesting undertaking. When predicting this year would be historic, this was not what I was thinking," said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.

Again, more absentee ballots can come in and be counted as long as they were postmarked on or before April 7 and received by the clerk by Monday, April 13, making these numbers unofficial.

The final count for Wisconsin's spring primary will be released on April 13.

