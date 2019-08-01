Update: Second teen arrested after dog abused in video was found dead

Kentucky officials have arrested a second teenager in a dog abuse case. A dog was found dead Wednesday after a video of a teenager beating it went viral on social media. A 17-year-old was arrested later that day.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Toby Glen Harrison, 18, of East Bernstadt. He was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals for torturing a dog and two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Deputies said Harrison was at a home with two minors who were intoxicated. This was the same home where the dog was tortured and killed, and Harrison was heard saying he was going to kill the dog, deputies said.

Harrison is in the Laurel County Detention Center. The 17-year-old who was charged is in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story, Wednesday

Laurel County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a teenager after an abused dog was found dead.

The 17-year-old boy faces one second-degree cruelty to animals charge for torturing a dog. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Breathitt County.

The sheriff's office began investigating after a video on social media showed a dog hit multiple times. The video was posted Wednesday afternoon.

Numerous calls and tips on Facebook led deputies to a possible suspect. Someone in the area later found the dog dead off a county road north of East Bernstadt.

The dog was taken to UK Medical Center for an examination. Investigators said the dog had multiple stab wounds.

The suspect is a juvenile so his name will not be released. Deputies said they have also identified a second person in the video and are questioning them.

"This is horrible. This is not something that we look at casually. We're going to do whatever we need to do to bring people to justice on this," Deputy Gilbert Acciardo told sister station WKYT.