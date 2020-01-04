UPDATE: Delta Air Lines says 'icy conditions' caused plane to slide off taxiway at Austin Straubel Airport

UPDATE: A Delta Air Lines spokesperson says the plane partially left the taxiway this morning because of icy conditions.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of Delta flight 1770. Our teams in Green Bay, Wis. quickly worked with airport officials to safely deplane customers onto buses to be re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft," said Adrian Gee, Corporate Communications for Delta Air Lines.

Gee said there were 101 customers on board the Boeing 717.

Gee said Delta maintenance teams will examine the plane for any potential damage.

No one was injured in the incident at Austin Straubel International Airport.

*********

An airplane slid off the taxi lane at Austin Straubel International Airport Saturday morning.

The airport said the Delta flight headed to Atlanta carrying 107 passengers slid before taking off and the passengers were bused back to the gate to be re-accommodated.

Airport Director Marty Piette tells Action 2 News no one was hurt and the airport is looking into whether freezing drizzle was the cause.

Saturday morning freezing drizzle caused several crashes, especially in the Fox Cities.

There was no damage to the aircraft.

