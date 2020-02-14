Update in Nicholas Day killing coming this afternoon

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office plans to provide an update Friday afternoon to its investigation into the killing of Nicholas Day, whose body was found alongside a county road last month.

Investigators have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference in Mt. Horeb to offer the latest details into the case. NBC15 will have a crew there and will be updating this story as new information develops.

Day was found dead on January 15 along County Highway JG in Blue Mounds. His death was originally thought to be a hit-and-run, but the medical examiner later ruled his death was the “result of homicidal violence.” Sheriff Dave Mahony later described the killing as a “cold and calculated act.”

Since that time, detectives have reviewed “a large amount of video” from the day of the killing and spoken to several witnesses, including a jogger who was believed to be in the area at the time. Most recently they reportedly spoke to a truck driver who was not a suspect, but they though may have relevant information.

At multiple times during the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has put out public calls looking to identify potential witnesses. They have also announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Day’s killing is asked to contact authorities at (608) 284-6900 or the non-emergency dispatch number of (608) 255-2345. Madison Area Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest. All callers can remain anonymous, they added.

