Updated renderings and timeline released for Camp Randall Project

Renovations to the South End Zone in Camp Randall area expected to be “substantially completed” within a year of construction, according to UW Athletics.

A timeline as well as new renderings were part of an informational presentation by the Joint Campus Area Committee on Wednesday. UW Athletics went public with the renovation project in October.

The schedule has construction starting in Fall/Winter 2020 and substantial completion in Fall 2021.

The Camp Randall renovation project, labeled the CR Future project, started with feedback from Badgers ticket-holders and national customer service trends.

The project calls for loge boxes, club seats, access to indoor hospitality and outdoor terraces. There are plans for climate-controlled amenities, and there will be premium food and beverage offerings.

In October, UW Athletics said the project will be funded with state-bonded dollars, private donations and revenue associated with new premium seating options. The project’s cost is still being determined.

An architect has yet to be selected, but UW-Madison is expecting to have one in place by the end of 2019.

A small number of season ticket holders will be without seats as a result of the renovation. Affected season ticket holders received a letter regarding the changes and are being helped by the Wisconsin Athletics team to navigate the different options.

The schedule presented to the Joint Campus Area Committee includes the following dates:





City Development Assistance Team: Jan. 2020



Design Review Board – Schematic Design: Mar. 17, 2020



35 percent submittal to DOA: Mar. 2020



Joint Campus Area Committee – recommendation: Apr. 29, 2020



Design Review Board– design development : May 19, 2020



Minor alteration submittal to City of Madison: May 27, 2020



Start construction: Fall/Winter 2020



Substantial Completion: Fall 2021

UW Athletics said a more comprehensive timeline will be finalized once the architect is selected.